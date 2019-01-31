Varsity (L-R) – Cassia Gruis, Veronika Wojtas, Shanlii Dace, Violet Rude, Lexi Bryan, and Jordan Lounc. Submitted photo

The Blazer Bowlers took to the lanes on Jan. 25 to take on six other schools. The Junior Varsity Boys division had two GEHS teams. The team of Cooper Cox, Dakota Baker, Kemper Whitlow, Robert Pfeiffer and Nick Scalzi finished in fifth place. The team of Owen Prothe, Skyler Buie, Jacob Kilgore, Jordin Chindavong, and Mason Scott finished in third place, losing to the eventual champions Olathe West.

The varsity boys team of Cole Bergmann, Matt Sirithasack, Nathan Gregg, Zach Reynolds and Gavin Blakely finished in third place.

The varsity ladies, comprised of Casssia Gruis, Lexi Bryan, Violet Rude, Shanlii Dace, Veronika Wojtas and Jordan Lounce finished in second place just behind Olathe Northwest.

The Junior Varsity ladies comprised of Maddy Riggs, Brooke Privat, Kyra Boothe, Kalieigh Webb and Chloe Goodman brought home the gold, beating Olathe Nortwest in the finals.