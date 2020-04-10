Lynne Hermansen

Special To The Gardner News

The Gardner-Edgerton School Board held their first virtual meeting on April 6.

Shawn Carlisle, board president, began the meeting explaining the reason for the virtual meeting was to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In person meetings have been temporarily suspended. Virtual meetings with an exception for the executive session are open to the public. There is no time for public comments.

Board members approved the agenda and consent agenda.

The District’s Continuous Learning Plan was also approved.

“As a result of the Covid-19 the 2019-2020 attendance requirements have been waived,” Pam Stranahan, superintendent, said.

Stranahan said 1,016 student hours are required for the state, but the district has 861hrs and 59 minutes before the state-wide school shutdown.

Hourly employees will still be paid, and new students will still be enrolled, Stranahan said.

“Information from the learning plan is provided on the USD 231 website,” she said.

Stranahan said they have been meeting and submitting all state requirements to the Kansas Board of Education.

Buildings were closed and cleaned after the shutdown announcement, she said.

“We’ve had a committee of teachers who have given guidance on moving forward educationally,” Stranahan said.

She said 84 teachers met to plan the remaining school year for the district. They are currently working on Special Education continuous learning.

Linda Miesner, director of middle schools, said they meet each week to design new lessons to make available to students that are first submitted to staff.

In view of the COVID-19 virus, and state wide quarantine, the next few meetings will be held virtually.

USD 231 is changing the time of the May, June and July Board of Education Meetings. These meetings will now begin at 3 p.m. and be hosted virtually.

At 3 p.m., the will start live streaming these meetings to the district YouTube channel . This is being done in order to avoid more than 10 people in one location.

Schedule is:

May 11, 3 p.m. – Virtual BOE Meeting

June 08, 3 p.m. – Virtual BOE Meeting

July 27, 3 p.m. – Virtual BOE Meeting