The district has began its annual budget approval process.

On July 8, software from the state for budgeting was released by the Kansas Department of Education, and July 8 -17 district staff will work on completion of budget documents, with review by KSDE and the USD 231 Finance Committee.

All reviews will be done virtually, according to Deb Starling, USD 231 public information officer. Finance committee meetings are open to the public and dates are traditionally published on the district’s website.

Jeremy McFadden, director of finance, said the district planson the finance committee reviewing all docs via email, and his budget presentation on July 27 (BOE meeting) would be the same as the finance committee.

The BOE July 27 meeting is currently scheduled at 3 p.m. and may be virtual with all members and directors. It will be video live streamed. With approval the budget notice will be published in The Gardner News. This begins the required 10-calendar day period for public review.

After publication July 29, the 10 day calendar period for public review will begin.

A public hearing and BOE approval of budget will occur at the Aug. 17 meeting, and Aug. 25 the approved budget is due for submission to KSDE and the Johnson County Tax Administration Office.

USD 231 launches ‘Back to School Central’

According to the Gardner Edgerton USD 231’s Facebook page July 13, schools will re-open their doors to students on Aug. 12 – 13.

“We have compiled almost everything you will need – from immunizations to bus route information to food service details and much, much more – all in one location to make the start of your school year as smooth as possible,” according to the announcement. Information will be updated as it becomes available,

Free/reduced meal applications available

Applications for free/reduced meals in the 2020-2021 school year are now available online.

The district strongly encourages families to complete this process during online enrollment through Skyward Family Access.

To download the application, please visit the district’s website at the link below for all related documents. Paper copies will be available upon request at meal distribution sites.

https://www.usd231.com/o/district/browse/44491