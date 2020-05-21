Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The virtual live stream for the Gardner City Council meeting May 18 malfunctioned for the second meeting in a row.

“Unfortunately, we had technical difficulties tonight,” Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer said via e-mail. “The static sound lasted throughout the entire meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be available at a later date. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The live stream was garbled for the approximately 90 minute meeting, and also went out a few times.

A presentation was given for the impact COVID-19 has placed on the City’s 2021-22 budget planning.

The budget projects a $1.2 million shortfall. The budget includes city sales tax, county sales tax, parks and recreation programs and municipal court fines and fees.

Issues and challenges the city face include aging vehicles and equipment, community growth and staff needs, the operational costs of the new Justice Center, special assessments moved from bonds to interest, the elimination of all four police vehicle replacements, the closing of the Aquatic Center, Fourth of July events cancelled, a partial hiring freeze and department budget cuts.

City plans that haven’t been eliminated from the budget are the Gardner Bridge I-35 reconstruction, the new South Wastewater Treatment Plant, preliminary design for water transmission, Center Street sidewalk improvements and resurfacing of the South Center Trail.

The budget draft transmission will be June 15, and the public hearing July 20.

Adoption of the budget is set for Aug. 3.

An ordinance for the rezoning of 14 acres at Pratt and 174th streets east of Kill Creek Road for the PrairieBrooke Villas was approved.

There were no new agenda items.