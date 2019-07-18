Candidates who filed for the November election are required to file several reports with the Johnson County Election office.

A spot check of city council candidates for Gardner and Edgerton indicate most have complied and filed a Statement of Substantial Interests for Local Office Form, which must be completed as required by K.S.A. 75-4301a when candidacy is declared.

Gardner incumbents Richard Melton and Todd Winters have both filed and list ownership interests they have held interest in for the preceding year of $5,000 or 5 percent.

Melton, 521 E Hawthorn, lists ownership of three entities: Cover 6 Gear, concealed carry holster company 100 percent; B5X LLC, 100 percent ownership, real estate company; and BSX Property Management, property management and holding company, 100 percent ownership. Of the three, B5X Property Management was filed in 2019 and is in good standing with the Kansas Secretary of State; B5X was filed in 2018 and is listed as delinquent; and Cover 6 Gear LLC was filed in 2013 and is listed as forfeited.

He lists his employer as Cover 6 Gear and Crown Realty. His spouse is employed by Greystar Property Management. Melton’s statement indicates he has received commissions in excess of $2,000 from Crown Realty.

Winters, 28504 W 162nd Ter., lists himself as sole proprietor of Winters Chiropractic and also has ownership interests in stock and mutual funds. As sole proprietor, Winters is not required to file with the secretary of state.

Winters lists employment as Winters Chiropractic and City of Gardner, and his spouse at Burrow Family Dentistry. He is officer of Festival of the Trails, Gardner Chamber of Commerce, and the Kansas Dental Association. He lists nine organizations he has received fees or commissions in excess of $2,000 from.

Challengers Kacy Deaton, Adrianna Meder, Tory Roberts, and Jay Warren have also filed forms of Substantial Interest.

Deaton, 533 N Winwood, lists ownership interests in a 401K, her employer as OCM Lease Corp. and amount of fees or commissions received as zero.

Meder, 32604 W 171st Ct., lists no ownership interests or commissions received. She lists employment as Centurylink at 600 NewCentury Parkway.

Roberts, 17125 Jessica, lists no ownership interests or commissions receives. She lists employment as Stouse, LLC.

Warren, 538 E Meadowlark Ct., lists ownership in Relax Skin Studio, a medical business, and a 401K. He has received compensation in excess of $2,000 from Kat Wholesale Outdoor and Relax Skin Studio. His wife is employed at Relax Skin Studio. He lists no fees or commissions received.

Information was obtained from jocoelection.org.

All Gardner city council positions are at=large. Election will be Nov. 5.

Edgerton

Edgerton has three council positions open, and three candidates have filed. According to jocoelection.org, incumbent Joshua Beem has filed a Statement of Substantial Interest.

Incumbent Clay Longanecker, PO Box 303, has filed. He lists no ownership interests or commission paid. He lists himself as a director or partner of New Christian Homes.

Katee Smith, 815 W 4th, lists ownership interests as The Barefoot Builder LLC and also a 401K. Her employment is listed as the City of Edgerton and The Barefoot Builder, and her spouse with Amarr Entrematic. She lists herself as owner of The Barefoot Builder, LLC and the City of Edgerton.

She does not list herself as having received any fees or commissions.