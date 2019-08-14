Gardner’s police academy begins Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 at the Gardner Justice Center, 16540 Moonlight Road. Classes run from 6 to 9 p.m.
The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to educate the community about the structure and activities of the police department and to allow participants to meet and interact with Gardner’s officers.
Class topics include patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, domestic violence, K-9 utilization, firearms, and more. Participants will also tour the Justice Center and Johnson County Adult Detention Center.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Gardner, and have no criminal record. Applications can be found online at www.gardnerkansas.gov and the Justice Center. The police department will conduct criminal history/background checks before acceptance.
Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Gardner Citizens Police Academy to begins
