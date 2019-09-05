Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The Gardner City Council voted to start the process of annexing the city’s water treatment plant during a Sept. 3 meeting.

The council adopted a motion to authorize Steve Shute, mayor, to execute “a consent to annex” the Hillsdale water treatment plant into the city.

The consent request is signed by Shute and addressed to the Gardner city council.

Gonz Garcia, utilities director, told the council that city staff recommends annexing the plant to facilitate and expedite any necessary permitting, and so the city can have regulatory control over construction activities on site.

The 20 acre plant is located north of Hillsdale Lake in unincorporated Miami County. The city recently approved a $24,795,542 expansion project with the joint venture group of Burns and McDonnell and CAS constructors Inc.

Garcia told the council that by annexing the plant, the city will save over $150,000 in Miami County permit fees.

Ryan Denk, city attorney, said the city does not need to get approval from the Miami County board of commissioners because the land on which the plant stands is city owned.

The plant is located at 227705 S. Moonlight, Rd. To complete the process, the city will have to pass an ordinance authorizing the annexation and a vote on the matter is scheduled for the next council meeting on Sept. 16.

The consent to annex request passed 5-0.