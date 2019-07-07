Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

All Gardner streets and roadways will get a facelift this year after the city council authorized the the execution an almost $1 million contract with Harbor Construction Inc for the 2019 pavement management program.

According to Tim McEldowney, city engineer, the 2019 pavement management program consists of chip seal, fog seal, curb replacement, valley gutters, sidewalk ramp replacement and pavement marking.

The contract, valued at $929,437.80, follows a review of street conditions conducted in 2015 and the creation of a comprehensive pavement management program which was presented to the council at a June 17 meeting.

McEldowney told the council that although the winning bid was higher than the engineer’s estimate, the company performed favorably as the contractor for the 2017 pavement management cheap seal project.

He said that staff anticipates issuing a notice to proceed this month and expects the project to be substantially complete by late September.

“Funding for the $291,223.45 of the base bid will come from the city’s infrastructure special sales tax fund while the remainder of $638,214.35 will be paid with proceeds of a general obligation bond,” he said.

The council also voted for a resolution to authorize the city to issue general obligation bonds for approximately $925,600 to fund the improvements. The bonds include $250,000 for a curb project later in the year.

McEldowney said the all costs of the improvements and bond principle and interest payments will be paid from the 0.5

percent Infrastructure Special Sales Tax Fund approved by voters in 2015.

In other business, the council:

-authorized a 58,137.00 agreement with MKEC engineering, Inc., to design the Moonlight Road safe Routes to Schools project. The cost will be paid out of the infrastructure sales tax fund.

-appointed Sharon Rose as Gardner City Clerk. Steve Shute, mayor, administered the oath of office during the meeting.

-approved a commemorative street sign application which allows city staff to install Gourley Parkway signs on University drive between White street and Moonlight road. Laura Gourley, who recently retired after more than 30 years of service lived along the newly named parkway.