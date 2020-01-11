Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

In a short, 25 minute meeting, three land use development items were approved at Monday night’s Gardner City Council meeting.

Unincorporated land owned by Anita Carpenter at the north side of 199th adjacent to Gardner city limits will be annexed into the City of Gardner.

The land is 1.87 acres and currently zoned rural.

Larry Powell, business and economic development director, said there was no need for a public hearing.

The land development code’s use of communications and utilities provisions for public utility facility will be revised in additional zoning districts.

This mainly will affect the water, sanitary and electric plants for agricultural zoning districts, Powell said.

Public utility facilities have to be built on rezoned commercial or industrial districts currently. The code decisions allow development near areas planned for agricultural or residential use.

“The zoning would be compatible with land around it,” Powell said.

The 2019 Corporate Limits and Boundaries for the City of Gardner describing the up to date city legal boundary system was also approved.

In 2019, 873 acres were annexed by the city of Gardner.

The city approved annexation of Cross Winds Community Church,10.83 acres in Clare Road and 18.79 acres at the east end of Gardner Municipal Airport’s 80/260 runway at the Dec. 16 city council meeting.

Exciting growth and projects are planned for the next year, Powell said.

“Endurance and patience will be needed from the public, but it will be worth it,” he said. “It’s going to be an interesting year.”