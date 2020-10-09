Amy Bilger
Sept. 29 was another successful night for the Sophomore Volleyball Team. The Lady Blazers added two more wins to their record against Shawnee Mission North (25-12 & 26-24) and Olathe South (25-19 & 25-17). Offensively, the team was led by Bella Stubbs with ten kills and six blocks. Madi Clark had another great night with 12 digs and 24 serves.
As a coach, I’m very proud of the girls, said Amy Bilger. “They have been striving to improve each and every game. Everything is starting to fall into place and “click” for them which has been exciting to witness. ”
Frosh volleyball team add more victories
