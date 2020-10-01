Hayley Christensen
The Freshman A volleyball team continues to be undefeated.
Sept. 23 they took on Shawnee Mission East and Olathe North. In the first game against Shawnee Mission East the girls won 25-10 and 25-11. Payton Hofer had six aces and six kills, Sammie Reddin had three aces and 12 assists, and Aaliyah Moss had two kills.
In the second game against Olathe North the girls won 25-14 and 25-15. Miah Mitthias had two digs and five kills, and Kristanna Chamnongchith had two digs.
