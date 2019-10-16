Coach Samantha Stratton
The Freshman A volleyball team finished their league season Oct. 11 undefeated. They beat Lawrence in two sets 25-9, 25-11.
The girls had great energy to start the match and they all played very well, said Samantha Stratton, coach.
On the service line, Paige Schesser went 6/8 with two aces, Bailey O’Sullivan went 4/4, Logan Ringel went 9/10 with one ace, Jadyn Padilla went 15/16 with four aces, and Natali Jones went 6/6.
Jadyn Padilla, Kailana Chamnongchith and Riley Dempsey had great passes in the back row which led to Logan and Paige getting great sets to our hitters. Chloe Williams, Bella Stubbs, Riley Dempsey, Mady Most and Mae Jacobson all had at least two kills each. Chloe had two blocks, Mady and Mae both had one as well.