Coach Gregg Webb

The freshman boys basketball team kicked off the hoopster season last week with a couple of games against the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.

The A team got off to a rocky start going scoreless in the first quarter, but the boys clawed and fought the rest of the game – only to fall by nine, with a final score of, 54 – 45.

Several players played well including Landon Comstock, who led the team with 19, and Nathan Pascarelli did some nice work at the point guard position.

The B Team got the first game jitters out of their system by playing tremendous defense and came away with an impressive 59 – 27 victory in the nightcap.

All nine players scored and were led by Sam Taylor with 16. Grayson Wroten had 11 while directing the offense from the point.