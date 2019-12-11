Coach Gregg Webb
The freshman boys basketball team kicked off the hoopster season last week with a couple of games against the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.
The A team got off to a rocky start going scoreless in the first quarter, but the boys clawed and fought the rest of the game – only to fall by nine, with a final score of, 54 – 45.
Several players played well including Landon Comstock, who led the team with 19, and Nathan Pascarelli did some nice work at the point guard position.
The B Team got the first game jitters out of their system by playing tremendous defense and came away with an impressive 59 – 27 victory in the nightcap.
All nine players scored and were led by Sam Taylor with 16. Grayson Wroten had 11 while directing the offense from the point.
Frosh season begins
