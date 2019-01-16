Ryan Dieckgrafe
Athletic Development & Health
The Trailbazer Freshmen boys’ basketball team traveled to historic Leavenworth Jan. 8 to play Patton Junior High at Fort Leavenworth.
Named after General George S. Patton who graduated from Sherman’s Infantry School at Fort Leavenworth, Patton Junior High was ready to engage GE in battle. However, they failed triumphantly as the Trailblazers blazed up and down the court in a 72-11 victory.
Blazers next game is at Olathe East. —
Frosh play Patton in Leavenworth
