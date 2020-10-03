Samantha Stratton
Sept. 22 the freshman B team hosted their first game of the season against Spring Hill and Basehor-Linwood.
We ended our night 1-1, said Samantha Stratton, coach. During the first match against Spring Hill, Kaelyn Keeler, Sara Harolow, Abbey Gilmore and Lindsey Gulley had great serves. Macy Crooks, Kaysi Powers, and Sara Harolow each landed a kill. It was a tough first match, but a great learning experience. We lost both sets 13-25.
During the second match against Basehor-Linwood, the girls settled their nerves and were able to put some plays together. Sara Harolow, Macy Crooks and Micayla Dyer led the team in serves. Abbey Gilmore and Sara Harolow had See WIN, page 4
Freshmen win, lose at first games hosted
