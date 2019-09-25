Coach Samantha Stratton

The Freshman A volleyball team played in a tournament Sept. 21 at Wellsville High School. There were seven other schools in the tournament, and the girls took first place. They played five matches winning all five in two sets.

Within pool play, the girls faced Osawatomie (25-9, 25-10), Louisburg (25-20, 25-15), and Anderson County (25-10, 25-6). All girls played a special part in winning these matches. The team goal was to improve the team serving percentage and the girls did just that. Top servers in pool play were Chloe Williams and Paige Schesser. Chloe went 33/39 with 13 aces and Paige went 31/36 went 13 aces.

Next, the girls faced Wellsville. During this match the girls focused on executing hitting in the front row and bettering the ball, along with getting the serves over and in. Lead servers were Paige Schesser, Kailana Changnomcith, and Logan Ringel. Scesser and Ringel had great sets allowing Mady Most, Mae Jacobson, Bailey O’Sullivan, Chloe Williams, Jadyn Padilla, and Bella Stubbs to land at least one kill each. The Blazers won this match 25-13, 25-12, advancing the girls to the championship.

Lastly, the Blazers faced Spring Hill in the championship match. The girls were eager to play Spring Hill due to losing last weekend. The goal this match was defense coverage, along with placing serves and hits. This win was a total team effort. The back row played phenomenal. Special shout out to Kailana Changnomcith, Natali Jones, and Jadyn Padilla. The final score for both sets were 25-16, 25-17.