Coach Samantha Stratton

Sept. 11 the Blazers Freshman A volleyball team kicked off their season facing Shawnee Mission Northwest and Olathe Northwest.

In the first match against SMNW, the Blazers came out strong, winning the first set 25-8.

During this set the Blazers had strong serves from Chloe Williams, Logan Ringel and Jadyn Padilla. In the second set, the Blazers had great passing from Natali Jones, Jadyn Padilla, and Kailana Changnomcith leading to great sets from Paige Schesser and Logan Ringel. The girls fought hard to win the set 25-21.

During the second match of the night, the Blazers faced Olathe Northwest.

During this match there was outstanding passing from the back row which gave the Blazers opportunities to get hits down. Bailey O’Sullivan had four kills, Bella Stubbs, Riley Dempsey, and Jadyn Padilla had two kills each. Mady Most, Reaghan Davis, and Chloe Williams all had great blocks on the front row. Kailana Changnomcith lead the team in serving with eight aces. The Blazers won the first set 25-16 and won the second set 25-6.