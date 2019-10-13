Coach Lindsey Eck

Last week the Freshman B volleyball team took on the Olathe West Owls.

This was a much anticipated game for our ladies. “we didn’t perform very well in our last match against them…and we often try to forget that match ever happened”, said Lindsey Eck, coach.

“Our Blazer ladies arrived at Olathe West ready to dominate! Our energy was at an all time high. Unfortunately, our opposing team’s energy was not as “hype,” which, sadly, made for quite a boring game to watch,” Eck said. Ashley Baalman and Avery Williams’ defensive and offensive plays kept our ladies’ heads in the game.

We had strong plays all around last night, which left me brimming with pride as the coach of these wonderful young ladies, Eck said. In the end, the ladies took home another WIN in two sets, with final scores of 25-22 and 25-7.

This brings the overall record to 10-1.