Hayley Christensen
The freshman A team finished last week with two more wins against Shawnee Mission North and Olathe South.
The girls started the night struggling to get a play together but were able to still beat SMN 25-18.
In the second set the girls did a much better job, Kristanna Chamnongchith served ten times in a row, five of them being aces. Jordan Dempsy had one dig and Lily Marshall had four kills.
Olathe South was a much stronger team. In this match the girls won 25-20 and 25-13. Kenslee Troutman had four aces and three digs, Madi Crowder had four kills, and Sammie Reddin had ten assists.