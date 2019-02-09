Coach Tyler Cordts

Jan. 30 was freezing, but the GEHS wrestlers were on fire.

Blazers blasted through the biggest rival BVNW 50-27, and the match wasn’t even that close as we dominated start to finish.

Dean Marshall started the night off at 106 getting a pin against a massive 106 pounder.

Collin Smith did what Collin Smith does – Cradle!

Lucas Anderson overpowered his guy for a pin.

Brayden Ratcliffe was calm, cool and collected as always making his win look easy.

Kadyn Humphrey wrestled up in weight, proving it was no big deal for a win.

AJ Rodriguez bullied his opponent for a win.

Brendan Oshel got some Seerevenge from earlier this season showing he has grown by leaps and bounds in a total beat down.

Shawn Waters wrestled the world’s tallest heavyweight and made it look easy.

“And while Taylor Farwell normally gets reaction of the night – I have to take the award this week after seeing Shawn nearly snap a kids leg,” Tyler Cordts, coach said.