Congratulations to Jaylene Freeman, business teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School, who has been selected as the USD 231 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Freeman has taught in the Gardner Edgerton School District since August of 2007. For the past three years, she has taught courses in Marketing and Information Support Systems. During this time, she has launched The Blazer Stop school store. Freeman also trains students, while coordinating with the district Technology Department, to repair and maintain the middle school and high school Chromebooks. She enjoys creating hands-on projects for her students that allow them to collaborate and implement events in conjunction with clubs, sports teams, and other classes at the high school.

Before her current assignment, Freeman taught a variety of classes ranging from Computer Applications, Entrepreneurship, Career and Life Planning, and Project Management. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education with a minor in Business from Kansas State University and a Master of Arts degree in Education from Baker University.

Outside of the classroom, Freeman is currently the DECA marketing club sponsor, Career and Technical Education Department Chair, Perkins Grant Coordinator, Building Systems Technician, District Technology Committee member, and GENEA treasurer.

Freeman now will move to the state level and participate in the KTOY selection process. The KTOY Program recognizes a regional finalist for each of the eight (8) regions. From the eight representatives, a Kansas Teacher of the Year is selected. As a team, these designees are provided professional learning opportunities, make visits to school districts around the state, advocate for education at the state level, and represent teachers as a whole across Kansas. The Kansas Teacher of the Year is nominated to represent Kansas in the National Teacher of the Year Program. For additional information about the state program visit www.ksde.org.