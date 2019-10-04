The City of Gardner has teamed up with the Gardner Historical Museum and the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce to showcase the Freedom Frontier: Stories from the Western Border display.

The display, located in the Gardner City Hall lobby, is an exhibition of photographs, maps, and images introducing the public to the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. It also shows how the region’s history and stories are tied to those of national importance.

The display, designed as an extensive timeline, brings to life the local stories of Native Americans, early explorers, mountain men, abolitionists and emigrants. While the “timeline” focuses on Wabaunsee County’s stories, it embraces stories from throughout the heritage area.

In colorful images, the exhibit explores the themes of the Missouri Kansas Border War known as Bleeding Kansas, the shaping of the American frontier, and the nation’s enduring struggle for freedom for all of its citizens.

The display is available for viewing the entire month of October at 120 E. Main St., Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All ages are welcome