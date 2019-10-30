Submitted photo
On Friday, Nov. 1, the Freedom Frontier Exhibit will be moving on after its month-long stint at Gardner City Hall. The display showcases photographs, maps, and images introducing the public to the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. It also shows how the region’s history and stories are tied to those of national importance. The display, designed as an extensive timeline, brings to life the local stories of Native Americans, early explorers, mountain men, abolitionists, and emigrants. While the “timeline” focuses on Wabaunsee County’s stories, it embraces stories from throughout the heritage area. In colorful images, the exhibit explores the themes of the Missouri Kansas Border War known as Bleeding Kansas, the shaping of the American frontier, and the nation’s enduring struggle for freedom for all of its citizens. Citizens can stop by city hall, 120 E. Main St., by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, for a final viewing of the exhibit.