Drop in to experience a old-fashioned Valentine’s Day event being presented eight times in late January and early February by the Johnson County Museum at the Lanesfield Historic Site.

The program is called Lanesfield School Valentine’s Day and is for all ages. Experience a traditional 1904 Valentine’s Day. Participants can use pen and ink to make a valentine. Stop in our gift shop for some candy sticks, bonnets, and other treasures from long ago. Groups of more than ten should call (913) 715-2570 to schedule your visit.

Lanesfield School Valentine’s Day is offered as a free drop-in program from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays on the following dates: Jan. 25 and 26, and Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, and 16.

Lanesfield Historic Site is located at 18745 S. Dillie Road, Edgerton. The Lanesfield site is a one-room limestone schoolhouse, the last remaining structure in the former town of Lanesfield. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988.

For more information about this program, or to register a group of ten or more, contact the museum at (913) 715-2570.

The Johnson County Museum is a department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.