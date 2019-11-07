Submitted photo
Caden Luna, a Gardner Edgerton High School athlete, has been chosen to represent the United States National team in Guatemala City in November 2019.
Luna grew up in fast pitch softball, and is the fourth generation of his family to play. As a 13-year-old, he became a pinch runner for a men’s fast pitch team due to his agility and speed. He learned all he could from pitchers, hitter, and fielders, determined to get a full-time spot on the roster. By age 15, he began playing with his father’s travel team. He has traveled out of state to International Softball Congress games.
Luna’s hard work resulted in invitation to travel to Vasser, Michigan, for a North American Fast Pitch Association tournament and USA Junior team tryouts. After a long weekend of playing ball, he turned right around and tried out for the USA team. Luna has become the first Kansan to make the USA Junior team.