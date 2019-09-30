A total of 534 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the summer 2019 term.

Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 137 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice) and 397 undergraduate degrees (associate’s and bachelor’s). Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.

Locally graduates include:

Gardner

Ben Hernandez Jr., a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Robert Kameron Ridley, a Master of Science in education administration.

Spring Hill

Sarah Alexis Ackerman, a Master of Science in instructional technology.

Olathe

Brittany Leigh Blankenship, a Bachelor of Science in sociology.