Staff from Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science will host six free information sessions across the state for interested students and their families in February, March and April.
The Academy offers high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to live and learn at Fort Hays State University and get a head start on their college educations.
Students and guests can learn about KAMS and visit with representatives from the Academy at these sessions. Please visit the registration website at http://www.fhsu.edu/kams/Info-session-registration/ to find a session in your area.
The information sessions are listed chronologically:
Feb. 18
Salina, 6 p.m.
Salina Public Library, Prescott Meeting Room
301 W. Elm St.
Feb. 20
Topeka, 6 p.m.
Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Marvin Auditorium
1515 SW 10th Ave.
March 6
Wichita, 6 p.m.
Advanced Learning Library, Conference Room C
711 W. Second St. North
March 7
Shawnee, 6 p.m.
Johnson County Library – Monticello Branch, Community Meeting Room
22435 W. 66th St.
April 2
Hays, 6 p.m.
FHSU Memorial Union, Pioneer Room
700 Park St.
April 10
Junction City, 6 p.m.
Dorothy Bramlage Library, Meeting Room
230 W. Seventh St.
All information sessions are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Abby Anderson, coordinator for marketing and recruitment, at 785-628-4719 or [email protected] Visit www.fhsu.edu/kams for more information regarding the program.