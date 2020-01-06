Flora May Eggleston, 85, Gardner, Kan passed away Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society, Olathe, Kan.

Flora was born February 20, 1934 in rural Peoria, Kan to Millard A. and Cora (Morgan) Anderson. She graduated from Wellsville High School in 1952. She married Francis Lee Eggleston but the marriage ended in divorce. Flora worked as a machinist producing oxygen equipment for Puritan Bennett, Lenexa, Kan. Flora loved to read her bible, spend time with family and send cards. She was a member of Rock Creek Church of Christ, Ottawa, Kan. Flora will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Willis Eugene and Jere Edward Eggleston; sister, Bessie Hicks; grandson, Daric Eggleston and ex-husband, Francis L. Eggleston. She is survived by children: Warren (Karla) Eggleston, Gardner, Kan, Charles (Kathy) Eggleston, Paola, Kan, Clinton (Cathy) Eggleston, Paola, Kan and Beverly Scott, Olathe, Kan; son-in-law, Verlyn Scott, Paola, Kan; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at Rock Creek Church of Christ, 2264 S. US-59, Ottawa, Kan 66067. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Creek Church of Christ. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.