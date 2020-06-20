File photo

Despite the recent pandemic, and with some changes, area fireworks shows will proceed.

Edgerton fireworks show will be held July 3 at Martin Creek Park with updated daily activities and cook out.

Currently, Gardner and Spring Hill have not announced a headliner or daily events planned for Independence Day, although fireworks are permitted.

Edgerton

Edgerton’s annual Community Picnic and Fireworks Show will be held on July 3 at Martin Creek Park. Residents should bring lawn chairs and blankets to the park starting at 5 p.m. The community picnic starts at 6 p.m.

There will be several changes to the community picnic and fireworks show due to the recent pandemic.

Beth Linn, city administrator, told Edgerton city council members during their June 11 council meeting the city will encourage social distancing during the event.

In addition, ore no-contact activities will be implemented, Linn said. Instead of face paint and bounce houses there will be inflatable games, temporary tattoos and bubble games.

Two Guys and a Grill will return this year.

Donald Roberts, mayor, also suggested people can bring their own food. “It makes the people more interactive,” he said.

Fireworks will start at 9.45 p.m.

Social distancing is a high priority, and residents can watch the fireworks from the their cars, especially those at high risk of COVID.

Gardner

According to the city’s social media post June 4, a difficult decision to cancel the non-fireworks portion of the July 4 celebration was made. Due to the uncertainty associated with the pandemic and the lifting of restrictions on public gatherings, the city had to initiate discussions with vendors and scheduled talent several weeks ago regarding the various planning and financial considerations associated with the event.

The $20,000 deposit Gardner paid William Morris Endeavor Entertainment last month for this year’s healdiner will now be held over for the 2021 event.

The festival portion of the 2020 event is cancelled.

On June 15, the city posted information reguarding the firing of legal fireworks, including; the sale or distribution of fireworks is permitted between June 28 and July 4. They can be discharged from July 3 through July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Details regarding Gardner’s fireworks show will be provided soon, according to the public information officer.

Spring Hill

Fireworks can be lit from July 2 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. To light fireworks, you must be at least 18 years of age or be under adult supervision.

Overview

All cities emphasize safety when using fireworks; including not lighting in a gathering of people, in public parks, including golf courses, and public parking lots of the city; within any building; in, under, or from a car or vehicle whether moving or standing still.

Fireworks with projectiles that shoot into the air should be directed, so that the projectile does not fire over any building or person. At least one approved fire extinguisher is required at the exhibition site.

You should not light fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or other substances that may impair judgment.

The use of fireworks may be prohibited in the event of a burn ban or declaration of an emergency. The sale of fireworks is still allowed during a burn ban.

For safety purposes — and to keep communities looking tidy — all unfired fireworks and debris should be immediately cleaned up, removed from any adjacent right-of-way, and disposed of in a nonflammable container.