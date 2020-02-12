Members of Johnson County Fire District #1 provided mutual aid for a house fire in Douglas County on Feb. 7. Photos courtesy of JCFD#1

Fire District #1 Of Johnson County responded for mutual aid to a house fire in the 100 Block of E. 2400 Rd. in Douglas County around 9:10 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2020.

One of JCFD #1’s engines was first on the scene. Additional units arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.

During the early stages of the incident, crews were ordered to back out of the home due to heavy smoke and fire conditions as a safety precaution. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after the evacuation which allowed them to enter back into the home.

One cat perished in the blaze. Everyone else was able to get out safely. The fire is being investigated by the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office, who ruled the fire to be accidental in nature. Palmyra Fire District 2 is the Fire Authority for this incident . JCFD#1 was dispatched as Mutual Aid since it was near the district.

The family who resides at the home has been displaced and is being taken care of by the American Red Cross.