Just before 6 a.m. Feb. 4, Fire District # 1 responded to a reported house fire in the W 188th block of Edgerton Rd. A neighbor who was driving by saw the fire and called 911 immediately. The first arriving engine found a single-story home fully involved. Additional units arrived on scene quickly after. Just before 7 a.m. the incident was marked “fire out.” On scene crews were facing 20 mph winds during the incident which made it difficult to contain the fire. The home was vacant at the time of fire, and nobody was injured from the blaze. The cause of fire is still under investigation by our agency.