Submitted photos
Last week, members from Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS attended the March 2020 Promotion and Badge Pinning Ceremony. Below is a list of each member that was either recognized, promoted or presented with their shield. Also recognized were four students from the Public Safety High School Program that is integrated with the Gardner Edgerton School District. Recognition went to: Board President Mark Burdolski – 20 Years Of Service; and Board Treasurer Keith Johnson – 35 Years Of Service Promotions were given to: Deputy Chief Dennis Meyers; and Assistant Chief Tim Richards Shield presentation was made to firefighters: Nicholas Avery, Travis Evans, Dalton Kirk, Sterling Lehman, Tyler Muniz, Brandon Sattler and Jake Wilkinson. Firefighter of the year: Eric Houston. School recognition went to four outstanding students.