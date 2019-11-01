Taylor Mapp
The Blazers traveled to Johnson County Community College for the Regional Championship hosted by Blue Valley West. The Girls finished 7th as a team and the Boys finished 6th. Many of the Girls ran PR’s at the regional championship including Sarah Farrens who set a school record with her performance. The Boys team competed hard with two members of the team recording their best times. Sarah Farrens and Quenton Walion both qualified individually for the State Championship this Saturday at Rimrock Farm in Lawrence. Listed below are places and times for each runner.
Girls
13th Sarah Farrens 19:39
29th Joy Haney 20:25
34th Zoey Edwards 20:38
42nd Mallory Boden 20:53
59th Hannah Elliot 22:38
61st Angelica Gutierrez 22:58
Boys
12th Quenton Walion 16:38
23rd Chance Kitchen 16:57
30th Wrenner Brown 17:25
31st Mitch Lumley 17:26
41st Owen Massaro 17:45
42nd Jordan Kilonzo 17:45
46th Kasen Keeler 17:53
Farrens sets school record at regional meet
Taylor Mapp