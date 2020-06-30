Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Learn the basics of flatwater kayaking through an introductory workshop being offered twice in mid-July in Shawnee Mission Park by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be observed during this program.

Family Kayak Lessons are for ages ten and older and are designed for beginners. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The program will feature a combination of lecture and hands-on experience. Topics to be covered include safety, equipment, and stroke techniques. Both parent and child will have individual kayaks and life jackets. Basic swimming skills are required. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under fun for all and then under nature & outdoors. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “boating.”

This program is offered at two different times on Saturday, July 18. One class will begin at 9 a.m., and another starts at 11 a.m. Both programs will take place at the boat ramp at Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee. The cost for one hour and a half session is $27 per person for Johnson County residents or $30 per person for nonresidents. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on the green the “Register for Activities” button and complete a course ID search for 32355 for the 9 a.m. program, or 32356 for the 11 a.m. program.

Printed copies of the My JCPRD Activities catalog are available for pickup at all JCPRD facilities.