Submitted photo

Family Fishing Night set for Aug. 28 at TimberRidge Adventure Center

Join for a family fun night of fishing during a program being offered at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s TimberRidge Adventure Center in Olathe. Social distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this program.

Family Fishing Night is for all ages. A dinner of hotdogs, chips and apples will be provided from 5 to 5:30 p.m. This will be followed by fishing at Catfish Pond (one of three lakes on the property) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with boats available. Parents need to be able to assist their children with fishing. We will end the evening roasting marshmallows at a campfire from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Staff will assist with boats and can help with basic fishing questions. Note that life vests must be worn when boating. Bring your own pole and tackle or we can provide a fishing pole. We will also provide bait and marshmallows. Participants age 16 and older are required to have a Kansas fishing license, which will not be sold on site.

To find this program in the May-August My JCPRD Activities catalog, and online listings, browse first under fun for all and then under nature and outdoors. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “fishing.”

This program will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28, at the TimberRidge Adventure Center, 12300 S. Homestead Lane, Olathe. The cost for this three-hour program is $12 per person for Johnson County residents or $13 per person for nonresidents, including adults. Preregistration is required for this program.

For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for 32322.