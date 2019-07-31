K-State Research & Extension – Johnson County

Congratulations to all the Johnson County 4-H graduates of 2019. Through the 4-H program, these 4-H’ers have developed skills, knowledge, attitudes, and habits that help them to be productive members of the community and workforce.

These young ladies and gentlemen are equipped with the four H’s for success:

• Head to develop knowledge, skills, and attitudes for success in their path of choice.

• Heart to develop meaningful relationships with their peers and caring adults.

• Hands to give back and improve their communities and explore their interests.

• Health to make healthy choices mentally, socially, and physically.

To show support for these 4-H’ers during the Johnson County Fair, a great time to do so will be at:

Project Auction held on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

Livestock Auction held on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.

Many of the seniors will be auctioning a 4-H project at these auctions and all proceeds go directly to the youth.

Francesca Castaldo was an exchange student from Italy. She became a member of the Country Hearts 4-H Club in December 2018. Her favorite projects were Knitting and Crochet, and she learned a lot about parliamentary procedure and public speaking. Her favorite memory was participating at County Club Day in the club skit and vocal ensemble. Francesca really enjoyed her time in this youth program!

Aniston Cumbie is a 9 year member of the Pioneer 4-H Club. She plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University next fall. Her favorite project in 4-H is the Dog Project, and her favorite memory is winning Grand Champion in Novice Obedience at the Kansas State Fair Dog Show.

Riley Delancy is an 11 year member of the Country Hearts 4-H Club. She plans on majoring in Computer Information Science at Washburn University in the fall. Her favorite project in 4-H is showing rabbits. Her favorite memory from 4-H was participating in the Country Hearts Day Camp every summer.

Aubrey Hamilton is an 11 year member of the Prairie Moon 4-H Club and currently the president. She is also a 3 year member of the Johnson County Livestock Club which she holds the office of secretary. Aubrey is attending Kansas State University in the fall majoring in Feed Science. Her favorite projects are sheep and cattle. Aubrey’s favorite memory in 4-H is getting to make so many memories and have lifelong friends.

Kyleigh Haun is a nine year member of the Pioneer 4-H Club. She will be attending Kansas State University in the fall to major in Animal Science focusing on the cattle industry and production management. Her favorite projects in 4-H are the cattle project and shooting sports. One of her fondest memories of 4-H was the first shooting sports practice she attended.

Justin Hoffman is a 12 year member of the Spring Hill Rustlers 4-H Club. He plans on attending K-State in the fall and is going into open option. His favorite projects for the fair were foods and woodworking. His favorite memory from 4-H is going to Rock Springs 4-H camp as a camper and as a counselor.

Bella Horvat is a 4 year member of the Johnson County 4-H Horse Club. She plans on majoring in Animal Science at Kansas State University next fall and is a member of the Kansas State college rodeo team. Her favorite project in 4-H is the horse project as well as photography. Bella’s favorite 4-H memory was getting to hold the American flag during the parade.

Davis Johnson is an 8-year member of the Lucky Clover 4-H Club. He plans on majoring in Computer Science at the University of Kansas this fall. His favorite projects are cake decorating, baking, and basketry. His favorite 4-H memory is winning top purple for a skit at Club Day.

Taylor Kreis is an 8 year member of the Hands of Hope 4-H Club. She plans on majoring in Diagnostic Medical Imaging at Fort Hays State University next fall. Her favorite project in 4-H is photography. Her favorite memory from 4-H was attending the Hands of Hope Lock-In

Samantha LeBlanc is an 11 year member of the Spring Hill Rustlers 4-H Club. She plans on majoring in Animal Science for the Pre-Vet Program at Kansas State University in the fall. Her favorite projects in 4-H include showing cattle and baking. Her favorite memory from 4-H is attending the National Youth Summit for Agri-Science in Washington D.C. for the Bayer Science Matters Program.

Alyssa Marksz is a 10 year member of the Stanley Buccaneers 4-H Club. This fall, she will be attending Arizona State University and studying Communication and Voice Performance. Her favorite projects are communications and crafts, and her favorite memories from 4-H are from the summers spent at 4-H camp and the fair.

Brenden Meek is a 12 year member of the Sharon 4-H Club. Brenden’s favorite 4-H projects include showing in the Beef and Swine shows and restoring antique tractors for the small engine project. His favorite 4-H memory is exhibiting his restored tractors at the fair. Brenden will be attending Kansas State University this fall to major in Milling Science and Management.

Ivi Miller is an 11 year member of the Spring Hill Rustlers 4-H Club. She plans on majoring in Elementary Education and Special Education at Pittsburg State University this fall. Her favorite projects in 4-H are crafts and photography. Her favorite memory from 4-H is going to Discovery Days for the first time and getting lost a bunch of times.

Amelia Mullin is an 8 year member of the Lucky Clover 4-H Club. She plans on majoring in Architectural Engineering at Kansas State University next fall. Her favorite projects in 4-H are crafts, sewing, and wood working. Her favorite memory from 4-H is writing, directing, and acting in a mashup of Batman, Star Trek, and Romeo and Juliet as a Club Day skit.

Sophia New is a 12-year member of the Stanley Buccaneers 4-H Club. She will study Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University in the fall. Her favorite projects in 4-H are leadership, citizenship, and public speaking. Some of her favorite memories include attending county, state, and national 4-H events, being elected onto the Kansas State 4-H Youth Leadership Council, being President of Kansas State 4-H Ambassadors, and being a 2-year participant on the Bayer Science Matters Food team. Sophia loves equipping younger 4-Hers with the skills they need to succeed and make their community a better place. She would like to thank everyone who helped her throughout her 4-H career.

Emma Reinke is a 9 year member of the Hands of Hope 4-H Club. She plans on majoring in Industrial Engineering at Kansas State University next fall. Her favorite project in 4-H is fiber arts. Her favorite memory from 4-H is hanging out at the fair with friends and watching agility and seeing all the fun fair projects people enter.

Liza Rogers has been in the Morning Glory 4-H Club for 11 years. She has participated in shooting sports, sheep and goats, rabbit and art projects. Liza’s favorite project is shooting sports, where she has competed with air pistol, air rifle, .22 rifle, shotgun, and muzzleloader. Her greatest accomplishment through 4-H has been being crowned Miss 4-H 2018, as well as taking first place overall at the 2018 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in air rifle. Liza plans to continue her education at Johnson County Community College in the fall, as well as continue with dance and modeling in the Kansas City area.

Ryan Savage is a 5 year member of the Pioneer 4-H Club. He plans to attend Wichita State next fall and major in Mechanical Engineering. His favorite project was the 4-H Shooting Sports. His favorite memory was hanging out with friends at the fair every year.

Sammy Shepherd is a 12 year member of the Oxford Hustlers 4-H Club. She will be attending JCCC in the fall, with an interest in Music Therapy. Her favorite 4-H project was clothing where she enjoyed Fashion Revue and the Under $15 Challenge. Her favorite memories were of Discovery Days and serving as Vice President and President of the Club.

Sofia Stenstrom is an 8 year member of Pioneer 4-H Club. She will attend Johnson County Community College in the fall with plans to transfer to Colby Community College to pursue a degree in Veterinary Nursing. Her favorite project in 4-H is showing beef cattle (which is hard to believe considering she was terrified of cattle as a youngster). Her best memories of 4-H are all the hours spent working with her cows preparing for Fair. Sometimes your best friend has four legs and a tail.

Cameron Yerkes has been a member of the Happy Helpers 4-H Club for 4 years. His favorite 4-H project was making a barn quilt for his grandparents. His favorite club memory was singing in his club’s choir ensemble and playing in their handbell ensemble. He is planning on being an electrical apprentice. He has had two years in construction at the Olathe Advanced Technical Center. He has really enjoyed being in 4-H and doing different activities with the Happy Helpers 4-H group.

Graduates also include:

• Daysi Arango Cruz (Morning Glory)

• Mason Askew (Pioneer)

• Sydney Clarkin (Pioneer)

• Miriam Laws (Great Plains)

• Olivia Markey (Country Hearts)

• Beckett McBride (Horse Club)

• Holly Phalen (Stanley Buccaneers)

• Tonya Slyter (Blue River Wranglers)

• Daniel Smith (Livestock Club)

• Matthew Tullock (Blue River Wranglers)