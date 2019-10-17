Hit the trails at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s newest park when the 50 Plus Department presents a social walk in late October.
This program is called Social Walk: Meadowbrook Park, and will take place at this new 80-acre facility which opened in June at 9101 Nall Ave, Prairie Village. Participants can chat with old friends and new on about four miles of beautiful trails in the park, followed by a delicious lunch in the park’s clubhouse and a facility tour. This outing is considered an easy walk.
This outing will take place on Oct. 30, beginning at 9 a.m. in the park. The cost for this three-hour program, including walking, a tour, and lunch, is $10 per person for Johnson County residents or $11 for nonresidents. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.
Explore Meadowbrook Park trails on Oct. 30
Hit the trails at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s newest park when the 50 Plus Department presents a social walk in late October.