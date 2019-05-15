May 3 the Gardner Police Department and Johnson County Fire District #1 got together with Gardner Walgreen’s staff to determine the outcome of week-long Everyday Heroes fundraising effort for children’s charities. All week citizens have donated money to the fundraiser, designating their donations on behalf of either the police or fire/ems team. Over $500 was raised. The tally reflected a slight monetary edge on the part of Johnson County Fire District #1, which meant that someone from the Gardner Police Department had to partake in some pie… Sgt. Steve Benz, GPD public information officer, took a pie in the face. A rematch next year is anticipated. Submitted photos
