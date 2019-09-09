Evelyn Leola Tiemann Finley, 96, passed away September 7, 2019 at the Wellsville Retirement Community Wellsville, Kan.

Evelyn born October 20, 1922 to Ferdinand Ernst Friederick Tiemann and Anna Caroline (Arkebauer) Tiemann on a wheat and livestock farm in the Saline River Valley a few miles southeast of Lincoln, Kan. She was the second daughter after Adeline and was followed by three more sisters: Delores, Mildred and Olivia. Three brothers then followed: Orvin, Lloyd and Floyd; the latter two were twins. The family made ends meet on the farm during the Great Depression.

From 1st through 8th grade, Evelyn attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1940. She worked at the Lincoln County Conservation District Office before going to nurses training at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Kansas City, Kan in August of 1942. Evelyn became a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps in 1943, and became a Registered Nurse in August of 1945.

Evelyn was first employed at a US Veterans hospital in Murfreesburo, Tenn for a couple years before working at Christ’s Hospital in Topeka, Kan from 1947-1949. There, she enjoyed working in the “OB Area”, what we would now call a birthing center. While living in Topeka, she did some traveling to places such as New York City, Flint Michigan and Hawaii. She stayed in Topeka a couple more years doing private duty nursing, serving as a camp nurse for the YMCA and Red Cross, and working at a doctor’s office before moving back to Lincoln, to fill the Superintendent of Nursing position at the new hospital from 1952 to 1955. From there, she moved to St. Margaret Hospital in KC Kan to be the Assistant to the Director of Nurses at the new facility through the late 1950’s.

In 1960, Evelyn worked at the Olathe Hospital as a staff nurse in the OB department and emergency room. On July 4th of that year, a farmer from Gardner, Kan came into the ER with an allergic reaction while harvesting fescue seed. The next day, he returned to get Evelyn’s telephone number from one of her co-workers. His name was Leonard William Finley. Leonard and Evelyn later married April 15, 1961 in Lincoln and she moved to the farm northwest of Gardner. She enjoyed being a farm wife and a gardener, tending to a large sweet corn patch, strawberry patch, and several cherry, apple, and pear trees on the farm. In February of 1963, a son, Byron Jon, was born. Evelyn would put him in a bassinet on the floorboard of the truck and haul grain to the Gardner Elevator during harvest.

Evelyn kept up her nursing license and would occasionally do private duty nursing in addition to being a farm wife, mother, and housekeeper. After her son returned from a church camp one summer, she read through some lesson material and realized that she had always hoped that she was “good enough” to go to heaven. From the Bible, she found her Savior who paid the penalty for her sin and put her faith in Him…”not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy, he saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit. Titus 3:5.

Leonard and Evelyn were married 49 years until he preceded her in death November 15, 2010. In 2012, Evelyn moved to Wellsville Retirement Community where she lived until she went to be with her Savior September 7, 2019. She loved to play Bingo with the other residents and participated in the daily devotions. On Sundays, Evelyn attended church regularly with her son’s family or would go to services Sunday afternoon at the retirement community if the weather wasn’t good. She would usually call daily to check up on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her siblings and is survived by her son, Byron and wife Maribeth, five grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Kaitlyn, Janelle, Jared, Joanna and Jocelyn; two great grandchildren, Khara and Landon.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030, (913) 856-7111. Burial will follow at Prairie Center Cemetery, Eudora, Kan. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 also at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellsville Retirement Community or Berean Bible Institute. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com .