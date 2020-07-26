Evalyn June Dorsey Ellis

Evalyn June Ellis, 79, wife of the late Garry Don Ellis of Fountain Valley, Calif. passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sunrise of Huntington Beach, Calf.

June was born on June 21, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Nellie (Richardson) Dorsey. When she was only a few months old her father served in the US Navy during WWII. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor on the US Rigel. June and her mother were living in Hawaii during the attack on Pearl Harbor of December 7, 1941. Her father survived the attack and for safety she and her mother returned to Kansas where she lived with her mother, her aunt and her cousin Richard during the war. June grew up in Gardner, Kan. She graduated from Gardner High School in 1959. She married Garry Ellis on July 30, 1961 and moved to Calif. June and Garry lived for over 40 years in Fountain Valley, Calif where June was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Christ Pacific Church

June is survived by her son Jeffrey and his wife Sheri of Issaquah, WA, her daughter Patricia and her husband Dale of Fountain Valley, CA, her son Daniel and his wife Denette of Dove Canyon, CA, her daughter Jill and her husband Joshua of Santa Maria, CA, her grandchildren Ryan Ellis, Katrina Martin, Valerie Ellis, Joy Martin, Destiny Scarlata and Michael Scarlata. She is also survived by her brother Gene Dorsey of Lawrence, Kan, her sister Mary Jane Whittaker of Gardner, Kan and her sister Joan Taylor of Gardner, Kan.A tribute page in her honor has been set up to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease that the Alzheimer’s Association https://tinyurl.com/y38fkuco

Pastor Gary Watkins (retired) of Christ Pacific Church will be leading a graveside memorial service on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Harbor Lawn Memorial Park at 1625 Gisler Ave, Costa Mesa, Calif 92626. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic masks will be required. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Gary Don Ellis who passed away in 2011.