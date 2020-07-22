EUGENE (GENE) FRANCIS STRICKER

Eugene Francis Stricker, 82, Olathe, Kan. passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Gene was born May 18, 1938 in Spring Hill, Kan. to Roland and Mary (Bullock) Stricker. He was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Gardner High School in 1956. Gene was the owner of S & S Automotive, Gardner for over 20 years. He married June Haverfield in Overland Park, Kan, they enjoyed life together for over 40 years. His passions were cars and racing, especially NASCAR, and specifically watching any MOPAR win the race. Gene also enjoyed and spent time participating in auto shows. Gene was talented and a highly skilled genius at bringing cars back to life by painstakingly restoring them. His favorite restoration projects were Chrysler automobiles.

He was an active participant in the Johnson County Fair Parade in Gardner and attended BMW Motorcycle Rallies across the country. Gene loved telling stories while talking cars and very much loved his family and friends. Every now and then, throughout his life, you could find him showing off his dance skills on the dance floor. He will be remembered as being a unique, humble, intelligent, funny and driven man. Gene was a member of Divine Mercy (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Gardner, Kansas.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife June, his daughter Dianna Smith and her husband, James Utt, Leawood, Kan, his stepson Doyle Haverfield and his wife Len; siblings: Jerry and Carole Stricker, Gardner, Myrna and David Morrison, Spring Hill, Kan, Katie Bond, Nixa, Mo, Larry and Carrie Stricker, Gardner and Joanne Fruits and Wil Wiering, Olathe; five beautiful grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He will be deeply missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the American Legion in Gardner. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020 with a Visitation following at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 South Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 (913) 856-7111. Masks are required.