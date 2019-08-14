Five nature programs featuring live animals are being offered for groups at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 North Kansas-7 Highway, Olathe, or at your location in Kansas. The programs are called Birds of Prey, Snakes Alive, Wildlife Who’s Who, Wildlife Webs, and Whooo Are The Owls, and are presented by Johnson County Park and Recreation District outdoor education staff members.

To find these programs in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under youth and then under nature & outdoors. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “wildlife presentations.”

Each program lasts approximately 45 minutes and can be presented at the Ernie Miller Nature Center or at another location.

Birds of Prey is for grade four and older. This program will feature live examples of these majestic raptors. Participants will get a close-up look at the special adaptations that make birds of prey some of nature’s best hunters.

Snakes Alive is a live snake presentation in which participants will explore the facts and fallacies of these legless wonders of the natural world. This program is for grade two and older.

Wildlife Who’s Who is for grade four and older. Participants will meet native examples of an amphibian, reptile, bird, and mammal, and discover their similarities and differences.

Wildlife Webs is for grades one through three. Participants will meet an amphibian, reptile, bird, and mammal. Learn about their interrelationship with food chains in Kansas environments.

Whooo Are The Owls is for grades one through three. Participants will meet discover the needs and life cycle of an owl, and examine wings, feathers, and talons

Cost for presentation of any of these programs for your group at the Ernie Miller Nature Center for one to 15 people is $40 for Johnson County residents or $44 for nonresidents. For 16 to 35 people, the cost is $47 for Johnson County residents or $51 for nonresidents. Cost for any presentation at your location for one to 35 people is $65 for Johnson County residents or $70 for nonresidents. The cost for any consecutive session of any of these programs is $47 for Johnson County residents or $51 for nonresidents.

The nature center’s live animal programs are available in Kansas only. For more information or to schedule a program, call the Ernie Miller Nature Center at (913) 826-2800.