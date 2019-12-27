Emily Michelle McCleary, 31, of Bucyrus, Kan passed away Dec. 15, 2019 at KU Medical Center. Emily was born March 5, 1988 in Merriam, Kan to Brent Allen and Kimberly Faye (Schaefer) Lawrence. She grew up in Gardner where she graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 2006 and where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband.

Emily attended JCCC for one year earning her CMA certification. She married Matthew Scott McCleary on Sept. 18, 2010. Emily was artistically talented. She loved oil painting, watercolor, sketching and molding clay. Emily liked to crochet and was spending her final days making gifts for Christmas for her loving family. She had a love for reading which she passed on to her daughter Zoey. She was gifted with a very large and caring family; especially her Uncle Mike and wonderful cousins who took great care of and helped Emily tremendously in her closing months. Emily had a very witty and dry sense of humor which would catch many off guard, making her a calming light in dark times for those who knew her. Her life will be remembered as one of love, caring, laughter and warmth. A constant source of support and safety for many, Emily will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Her final gracious act will be the gift of life donating much to the Midwest Transplant Network. A cause she believed in and will rest easy knowing others will enjoy many more days with their families, because of her and the excellent doctors’ nurses and staff who made all of it possible.

She was preceded in death by her father Brent Lawrence and Grandpa Fred Schaefer. Emily is survived by her husband Matthew, Bucyrus, Kan; children: Zoey McCleary, twins: Isaac and Caleb McCleary, all of the home; mother Kimberly Lawrence, Bucyrus, Kan; brother Wade Lawrence, Lawrence, Kan and maternal grandmother, Nancy Schaefer.

A gathering and visiting of friends will be held 1:00- 3:00 pm Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan. (913) 856-7111. Inurnment at a later date in Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emily McCleary Memorial Fund and mailed to Bruce Funeral Home, P.O. Box 192, Gardner, Kan 66030 or to 421 Main St., Bucyrus, Kan 66013. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com