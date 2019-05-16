PAE will become the newest tenant of Logistics Park Kansas City. PAE, a third-party logistics company, has recently completed a deal to secure 500k square feet of warehouse space adjacent to the BNSF intermodal facility in Edgerton. PAE will be bringing approximately 75 jobs to the Edgerton community.

“Edgerton is excited to welcome PAE as our newest tenant to Logistics Park Kansas City,” said Donald Roberts, Edgerton mayor. “LPKC continues to prove itself as perfectly positioned in the center of the county providing our tenants access to first class infrastructure connecting them directly to markets nationwide.”

“PAE’s decision to locate at Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton is another example of the benefits of co-locating at the BNSF Intermodal and a reason that LPKC continues to be the Crown Jewel of NorthPoint Developments portfolio” said Nathaniel Hagedorn, Founder and CEO of NorthPoint Development. “The ability to readily access the BNSF Intermodal and the Interstate highway system provides substantial cost savings and enhances the movement of goods and products throughout the Midwest and the continental United States.”