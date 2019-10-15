Submitted photos

James Oltman, president of Elevate Edgerton, recently traveled to Japan as part of a 23 member contingent of business leaders from the Midwest and the Southeast.

The five day trip was organized by the Japan Foundation as part of a grassroots exchange network that brings together business leaders from both countries.

“The goal is to allow business leaders from both countries to learn about each other, build relationships and make contacts while learning about the history and culture,” he said.

Oltman said the highlight of the trip for him was touring the vast Kubota Corp plant outside Tokyo and see firsthand the operations at the plant.

“Kubota has special significance to me because they just opened a major distribution center in Edgerton, so seeing their operations at the parent plant in Japan was eye opening for me,” he said.

He said that he was impressed by the work ethic of the Japanese people and the pride they take in their work.

“They take an immense amount of pride in their work, the levels of efficiency and precision are amazing and that was very enlightening,” he said.

Elevate Edgerton is a business promotion agency supported by the city of Edgerton and the companies that do business at the Logistics Park in the city.

Kubota Tractor Corporation opened one million square-foot, state-of-the-art logistics facilities for its North American Distribution Center (NADC) on 200-acres of land within Phase II of Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton. The new campus is Kubota’s largest parts and supply chain campus in the North America and will significantly increase distribution capacity and streamline the company’s logistics processes for the timely delivery of Kubota-branded service parts and equipment throughout North America, Asia and Europe.