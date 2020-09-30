The Johnson County Election Office announced today they will install ballot boxes at seven additional locations for voters to return their mail ballots for the November election.
The new ballot boxes will be available at the following locations:
• Blue Valley Library, 9000 W 151st St, Overland Park
• Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park
• De Soto Library, 33145 W 83rd St, De Soto
• Gardner Library, 137 E Shawnee St, Gardner
• Shawnee Library, 13811 Johnson Dr, Shawnee
• Spring Hill Library, 109 S Webster St, Spring Hill
• Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission
The 24-hour, drive-thru ballot boxes at the Election Office (2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe) will also continue to be available for voters.
Ballots returned to any of the ballot boxes must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
“We encourage voters who are concerned about returning their ballots by mail to use these ballot boxes,” said Connie Schmidt, Johnson County election commissioner. “Voters should also return their ballots as soon as they’re received.”
Ballots for the November election will begin mailing to voters on October 14. That date is set by Kansas law.
