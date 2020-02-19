A short video highlighting Edgerton’s historic charm was recently submitted to an HGTV as part of a contest for Home Town Takeover. The winner of the contest will have hosts Ben and Erin Napier “take over” Edgerton for a new series to air in 2021. Photos courtesy of Kara Banks

HGTV’s call for small towns to submit videos for the Home Town Takeover contest was answered by Edgerton, and now they just have to wait for results.

HGTV fans may be familiar with the popular series Home Town, where hosts Ben and Erin Napier restore a historic home to all its charm. The call recently went out to towns looking for a makeover, and winners of the video contest will be featured on Home Town Takeover, a six-episode special event to be aired on HGTV in 2021.

Edgerton’s video was shot in house and is available for view on their Facebook page.

“I produced, shot and edited the whole thing,” said Kara Banks, public information officer. “There were no additional costs outside of my time. ”

Banks said there were a lot of small towns that entered the contest. If Edgerton wins, the show’s hosts will come and do projects in Edgerton.

Edgerton’s video shows off some of Edgerton’s charm and the connection that residents have to this city, which is so special, Banks said.

“Hopefully, the HGTV producers will see that and choose us for the Home Town Takeover,” Banks said.