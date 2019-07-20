Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The city of Edgerton will soon start an extensive residential street reconstruction and rehabilitation project.

The council approved a $3 million maximum price, schedule and scope deal with Miles Excavating, Inc., during a meeting July 11.

The project includes new installation of roadways, storm inlets, storm pipe, sidewalks, curb and gutter on several streets.

Among the roadways targeted for rehabilitation are Cumberland, 4th street, Shenandoah, Heather Knoll and 3rd street.

Kara Banks, public information officer, told The Gardner News that the project will cover a total of 1.5 lane miles.

Edgerton has a population of 1700 residents.

The project will also include adjustments to street lighting and utilities.

According to Dan Merkh, public works director, a typical section of the project will consist of asphalt roadway, 28 ft. from back of curb to back of curb, low back curb, 5 ft. sidewalks on one side of the street and 50 feet of street right of way.

“Miles Excavating/Cook Flat Strobel/TEKK team has provided a guaranteed maximum price of $3,031,399.10,” Merkh told the council.

A public information session is scheduled for July 31 at 7 p.m. and construction is scheduled to start on Aug. 1.

Merkh said the initial focus will be in the Cumberland road section and the entire project is scheduled to be complete by mid November.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said the project would not be possible without revenues from the logistics park.

“I want our citizens to know that this could not have happened without LPKC,” she said.

Merkh told the council that the project will primarily be funded through the public infrastructure fund, and the council approved the issuance of $1,134,650.10 in temporary notes. This will allow the project to move forward as staff prepares a detailed financing plan to be presented to the council on July 25.

“As discussed in the CIP work session, staff recommends funding the project in the short term with temporary notes due to the timing of the major source of funding,” he said.

Other sources of funding for the project are the city’s general fund ($41,694) and the street excise tax ($382,566).

In other business, the council:

-approved resolutions setting public hearings for two Tax Incremental Fund (TIF) redevelopment districts.

In the first resolution, the council approved the setting of a public hearing for a proposed TIF district on property located at the Northeast and northwest corner of interstate 35 and Homestead lane.

Scott Anderson, city bond counsel, told the council that the area qualifies for TIF designation because it has three of the seven criteria need for an area to qualify for such financing.

He said the area contains dilapidated, obsolescent or deteriorated structures, there’s evidence of illegal use of structures and there are inadequate utilities and infrastructure.

The second proposed TIF district is for a proposed Office project on property located at the Northwest corner of 191 St. and Waverly road.

Anderson said this area satisfies the statutory requirement for a blighted area as more than 50 percent of the property is located in a 100 year floodplain area.

“The Tax Increment Financing Act provides a means for local governments to encourage the redevelopment of locations within the community that are substandard or economically underutilized and that would not be developed without public assistance”, he said.

City staff will schedule and publicize the public hearings.