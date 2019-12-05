Celebrate the start of the holiday season by joining Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor, at the Downtown Greenspace on Dec. 6 as he flips the switch on the Mayor’s Christmas Tree. Students in the Edgerton Elementary School Choir will perform. Afterward, everyone is welcome at Community Hall for hot chocolate and cookies. Santa will be there at 7 p.m., and the kids can tell him what they want for Christmas.

Letters to Santa

The Edgerton Post Office is helping out Santa this year. During business hours, letters to Santa can be dropped off inside at the green mailbox. After business hours, please slide letters under the glass door, and they’ll take care of the rest. All letters must be received by Dec. 20 to ensure that each child receives a response. Don’t forget to put your address on the letter so that Santa can write back.

Holiday trash collection

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, Edgerton residents can put out up to 10 bags of trash without buying additional trash stickers. Edgerton’s normal garbage collection day is Wednesday. Because both Christmas and New Year’s Day are on Wednesday this year, pick-up will be delayed to Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.