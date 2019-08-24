Equipment and materials at one of the streets set for reconstruction in Edgerton. Staff photo by Albert Rukaro

Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Activities have ramped up in Edgerton as the recently approved street improvement project got underway last week.

The council, during its Aug. 8 meeting approved the final agreement with Miles Excavating for the total reconstruction of several streets that the city deems beyond repair.

The agreement estimates the total cost of the project at $3,442,434.

Dan Merkh, public works director, told the council that the city will fund a major portion of the project through the issuance of temporary notes until enough city maintenance fees are collected from the LPKC phase I project.

Merkh said the council will spend $41,694 from the general fund, $382,556 from the street excise tax fund, $1,483,252 from the public infrastructure fund and $1,534 from temporary notes.

He said some of the funding is already available including previous receipts from the LPKC street maintenance fee, street excise tax and unencumbered general fund balance

“The remaining cost of the project will be covered by the temporary notes until enough maintenance fee proceeds are collected to repay the temporary notes”.

The streets slated for reconstruction include 7th street from W. Cumberland Dr to Edgewood Dr, Cumberland Dr from W 5th street to W 7th street, 4th street from W Merriwood Lane to W. Edgewood Dr and West Shenandoah drive from W. 4th street to W 7th street. Heather Knoll drive from W 3rd street to W. 8th street is also slated for reconstruction.

In the agreement with Miles Excavating, the city expects a substantial portion of the project to be completed by Oct, 25 with the final completion date set for December 1.

The project calls for the complete reconstruction of the streets including the construction or new curbs and driveway entrances.

The council also approved an agreement with BG Consultants for construction administration and observation services for the project.

The company will perform inspections, notify the city of any significant issues, provide daily reports on construction activity and review testing reports and payment estimates.